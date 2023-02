Sean Dee, Nate Schuster, and Tom Turner sit down to recap Iowa State’s last two losses, what the Cyclones can look to improve on in the last few games, what the off-season could look like for each player, a breakdown of Tamin Lipsey’s play, how this team compares to last year’s team, a small March Madness preview, how Iowa State could get hot down the stretch and a weekend preview.

