Twister Sisters Before the Storm: TCU pt. 2

Last Time Out

Iowa State lost in Stillwater to the hottest team in the Big 12 in a not-so-pretty game. Burn the tape.

About TCU

The Horned Frogs are just 7-19 on the season, including 1-14 in Big 12 play. TCU went nearly two months without a victory, but they recently beat Kansas State to snap a 13-game skid.

It has been a long year in Fort Worth, as they struggle in almost every statistic. Credit where credit is due though, they’re 15th in the country in free throw rate at 21.1%.

One thing that Iowa State is going to need to take advantage of is the rebounding aspect of the game. TCU is amongst the worst in rebounding stats across the board. I was taught that if I have nothing nice to say I shouldn’t say anything at all. That’s all I have to say about that.

Opponent Player to Watch

Tomi Taiwo leads the Frogs in scoring with 14.4 points per game. The Iowa transfer has found her niche while shooting threes at a 38% clip. When these teams met in January though, the Cyclones held Taiwo to just 2 points on 1-4 shooting. She brings another great challenge to Iowa State.

What Will Happen

Twister Sisters take care of business. “Hypno Toad ain’t got shit on Hypno Clone. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 74

Texas Christian University - 47

Pick Three

Emily Ryan gets a triple-double. Morgan Kane dunks it. Mary Kate King gets a bucket.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 20 Iowa State (17-8, 9-6 Big 12) vs. TCU (7-19, 1-14 Big 12)

Where: Hilton Coliseum – Ames, Iowa

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 – 5 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Larry Morgan, Molly Parrott

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer-Johnson

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

The Series: Iowa State leads 13-10