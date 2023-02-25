No. 20 Iowa State Sweeps TCU

No. 20 Iowa State took care of business tonight against TCU and completed the series sweep. The Twister Sisters move on to 10-6 in Big 12 play and remain in 4th place in the league.

Iowa State won the contest in dominating fashion 84-56. Ashley Joens led all scorers with 22 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and shot 58% from the field.

Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski both added 12 points. Senior forward Morgan Kane had 17 points off the bench.

Iowa State shot 50% from the field as a team. The Cyclones also outrebounded TCU 42-28.

Iowa State’s next matchup will be at Kansas on Wednesday, March 1st @ 7:00 (ESPN+).