Iowa State Falls to 23rd in Latest AP Poll

After a 1-1 week, Iowa State falls to 23rd in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

POLL ALERT: South Carolina, Indiana top women's AP Top 25 after wild week, No. 3 Utah grabs its highest ranking ever.



South Carolina is once again the unanimous No. 1 team, with Indiana right behind them at No. 2 despite a loss at No. 7 Iowa on Sunday. Utah, who defeated Stanford, takes the 3rd spot with LSU and Maryland following at 4 and 5.

Texas’ whomping of Oklahoma slingshotted the Longhorns from 19th to 12th for the biggest jump of the week. Arizona fell from 14th to 21st, falling the farthest.

Texas is now the highest-ranked Big 12 team, Oklahoma falls to 16th, with ISU rounding out the poll. Oklahoma State received votes.

Iowa State returns to action this week in Lawrence against Kansas (7 pm, ESPN+).