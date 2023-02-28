 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: March Eve

One Day Away

dylanpaul
Iowa State Athletics

SPAIN Without the S. The Cyclones led until they didn’t. Iowa State failed to execute down the stretch, and lost to West Virginia on Senior Night, they’re now 1-6 in their last 7.

CHAMP WEEK Iowa State Wrestling is in action March 4-5.

FALLING After being in talks of a 3 seed in Des Moines just a few weeks ago, Joey Brackets has Iowa State as a 6 seed stashed away in Columbus.

Around the Country

BUY OR FADEFutures anyone? Here’s a look at national title odds, my recommendations are bet on Houston, sprinkle on UCONN.

MARCH Your viewing guide for the next two weeks of college basketball. The Sun Belt, ASUN, Patriot, and Horizon Conference all have tournament games today. Butts in seats.

THE JEROME Send them in! A beautiful corner of the internet, pick your champs for conference tournament weeks, and give yourself a reason to root for the Hofstra Pride for three games.

NETS MINUTE A lot can change in the span of a few weeks. The culture that got the attention of Harden, Durant and Irving needs to be reestablished without them. The Nets have the guys to do it, without the distractions.

