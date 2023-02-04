Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Baylor

Last Time Out

Iowa State lost by one point to K-State in a thriller that took place in Manhattan. It was back and forth the whole game with both teams fighting until the final buzzer. Although the Cyclones had some scoring runs, it wasn’t enough for the Wildcats.

Lexi Donarski led the Cyclones with 18 points, while Ashley Joens was close behind with 17 points. Nyamer Diew really stepped up for Iowa State as she racked up 14 points and 14 rebounds. Emily Ryan dished out eight assists and grabbed a steal as well.

About Baylor

Baylor has always been a top program and a tough team to beat. This year is no different. They are extremely solid on both ends of the court. The Lady Bears and Cyclones are currently tied for third in conference standings, but tonight that’ll change.

Offensively, Baylor is averaging almost 74 ppg. They control the floor by dishing out around 18 assists per game, which ranks them 8th. The Lady Bears put up quality shots giving them a 43.7% field goal percentage. Down low, the Lady Bears grab around 13 offensive rebounds per game ranking them in the top 80% of division one programs.

Defensively, Baylor is tough off the boards. They average close to 28 defensive boards per game with a 72 percent rebound rate. The Lady Bears have held most of their opponents to under 60 points per game. They don’t cause too many turnovers as they focus more on grabbing rebounds.

Opponent Player to Watch

Sarah Andrews has been a solid player for the Lady Bears her freshman and sophomore years. As a junior she has stepped up and is learning to control the court. Andrews is averaging 16.1 ppg while dishing out close to five assists per game. Beyond the arc, she makes almost three three pointers each game. At just 5’6, her height doesn’t stop her from grabbing defensive boards and transitioning down the court. Andrews will be everywhere for the Lady Bears, and she’ll be tough to stop.

What Will Happen

Iowa State stays unbeaten in Hilton Coliseum. “All we gotta say is beat Baylor. ‘Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 70

Baylor University - 68

Pick Three

Emily Ryan gets a double-double Lexi Donarski gets forces five turnovers Denae Fritz scores 14 points

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 12 Iowa State (15-5, 7-3 Big 12) vs. Baylor (15-6, 7-3 Big 12)

Where: Hilton Coliseum – Ames, Iowa

When: Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 – 5 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ or ESPNU Talent: John Brickley, Brooke Weisbrod

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

The Series: Baylor leads 33-9