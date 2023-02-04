Iowa State Remains Perfect at Hilton, Cyclones beat the Jayhawks 68-53

The Cyclones bounced back in a big way after a dreadful OT loss on Monday against Texas Tech. The cyclones move to 7-3 in Big 12 play, and depending on a Texas game later today, the Cyclones could be first in the Big 12 via tiebreaker.

Outside of Jalen Wilson, the Jayhawks struggled immensely. Wilson nearly had 50% of Kansas’ total points with 26 of their 53 points. Wilson found his way to the charity stripe as much as he wanted to, Wilson was 9/11 from the free throw line.

Gradey Dick’s jump shot was limp all game. Dick was short on a lot of three-point baskets, and couldn’t put it in. Dick finished prematurely with 7 points on 2-6 from the field. The student section reminded Dick on his poor performance early and often.

Pause.

TAMIN LIPSEY, THAT’S MY POINT GUARD. A Draymond Green triple double; 9 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds. Lipsey controlled the game throughout, which is huge for the freshman after a second half he’d like to forget in Lubbock.

Tre King backs down from no man, including player of the year candidate, Jalen Wilson. King had 10 points, most of those against Wilson guarding him. He had a good mid-range game and was active on defense all game.

A big thing moving forward, the Cyclones got punched in the mouth, Kansas stormed out of halftime to cut the lead. But Iowa State didn’t back down. Now it’s easier to take a punch at home with the arena on your side, but that was a big deal.

Iowa State snaps a 7-game losing streak to Kansas, and after two seasons, Coach Otz has a win against every single team in the Big 12.

This team is so defensively sound, so fundamentally sound, and they play for one another.

Coming up, Iowa State travels to Morgantown on Wednesday to take on West Virginia. That game starts at 6pm, on ESPN2.