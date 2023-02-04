Twister Sisters drop first home game to Baylor

A critical matchup in the Big 12 in Hilton Coliseum as Baylor came into Ames. Iowa State perfect on the season at home would look to continue riding their winning ways coming off a tough loss in Manhattan.

It wasn’t an easy first quarter for the Cyclones, but then again, is there ever an easy quarter vs Baylor? The Bears stormed out in front over the first 6 minutes of the game, holding an early 8-point lead at 17-9. The Cyclones then went on a massive 10-2 run to tie the game at 19 before taking the lead in the final minute with an Ashley Joens layup. Joens ran the first quarter for the Cyclones, scoring 11 points in the first 10 minutes.

The scoring flurry would quickly end in the 2nd quarter after 6 more points in the first 4 minutes to extend the lead to 27-22, the Cyclones would score just 4 points in the final 6 minutes and Baylor would take the 33-31 lead into the break.

Then Nyamer Diew woke up.

The Cyclones needed buckets to stay in this one in the 2nd half and Nyamer Diew answered the call. She’d record her first career 20-point game as she’d hit a massive 3 to cut the Baylor lead to 48-44 in the closing minutes of the 3rd quarter. The 3-pointer sparked a quick 8-0 run to give Iowa State the lead in the final minute of the quarter and the score would remain 49-48 Cyclones heading to into the 4th.

In the 4th quarter, the Bears would expose what is probably the Cyclones’ biggest weakness now that Stephanie Soares is out for the season. They attacked the basket early and often, taking just 7 shorts (making 2) outside the paint and scoring a game-high 28 points in the quarter. Iowa State did its best to match the presence underneath on their own offensive side, but were just too inefficient to keep pace.

With a lack of a 3-point shot (5-24 on the game) and an inconsistent attack down low, Baylor was able to hold the lead following an 8-1 run halfway through the quarter. The Twister Sisters lost at home for the first time this year and for the second time this week.

Nyamer Diew scored a game (and career) high 25 points while Emily Ryan led the team in both rebounds (8) and assists (12). Iowa State will be back in action next Saturday as they head to Morgantown to take on the Mountaineers.