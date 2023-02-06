The Mid-Morning Dump: Kyrie Irving is Headed to Dallas

Iowa State Athletics

MAGIC. The Cyclones essentially led start to finish in a 15 point win over Kansas.

THREE THOUGHTS. On the win from Heartland College Sports.

WHAT THEY SAID. Listen to TJ and Gabe after Saturday’s game.

BREECE. Listen to what he said about being back in Hilton.

WRASTLIN’. The Cyclones won at the buzzer against West Virginia.

RECORD. Nehemia Too broke his own mile record again.

Around The Country

NCABB POWER RANKINGS. The Big 12 is well represented.

TOP 25 AND 1. From my guy Gary Parrish.

KYRIE ON THE MOVE. He is headed to Dallas.

SUNS WERE INTERESTED. Here is what they are reported to have proposed.

WHO ELSE? Could be moved before February 9th trade deadline?

FLAG FOOTBALL. The NFL players loved the new Pro Bowl.

PRO BOWL RECAP. Not gonna lie, I did not watch this.

I WANT YOU TO MOCK ME. Yes folks it’s time for mock drafts.

TEAMS MOST LIKELY TO IMPROVE. From the MLB for 2023.

WORST THING TO HAPPEN TO PORTLAND SINCE?