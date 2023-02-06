Cyclones Tumble In Latest AP Poll

After an 0-2 week, Iowa State falls to 21st in the AP Top 25 Poll.

POLL ALERT: Indiana moves up to No. 2 in women's AP Top 25 for its best ranking ever; South Carolina remains No. 1.



Full poll:

South Carolina remains No. 1, while Indiana sees their highest rank in school history at 2nd. The Hoosiers jumped undefeated LSU for that spot.

Iowa State fell the farthest this week, dropping nine spots. Duke saw the biggest rise, going from 16th to 9th.

For the first time this season, there are two Big 12 teams ranked above the Cyclones. Oklahoma checks in at 16th, while Texas is up to 20th. Baylor received votes.

Iowa State is on bye during the week before a trip to Morgantown to take on West Virginia on Saturday, February 11th (5 pm, ESPN+).