The spring football schedule has been released and Iowa State will be having a spring game this year on April 22nd!

Come see us ‼️ ️ pic.twitter.com/nbXzQDdgLG — Deon Broomfield (@Coach_Broom) February 8, 2023

Spring practice will start on March 22nd with 4 practices to round out the month. The Cyclones will then have 10 practices additional practices in April and conclude with the spring game on April 22nd.