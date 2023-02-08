No. 11 Iowa State Loses Once Again On The Road

Death, taxes, and the Cyclones struggling in late game situations. It’s been the same story all season for this team. Iowa State drops a winable game at West Virginia 71-76.

These refs do not get a pass, even with the opportunities Iowa State had. A team being in the bonus before the under 16 timeout is unheard of. Do refs get paid by the hour, because that would explain a lot.

Rob Jones fouled out in 12 minutes, Osun Osunniyi fouled out in 17, and Tamin Lipsey made it 26 minutes before fouling out as well. It’s almost impossible to win a game on the road when you have three guys foul out. Iowa State had 31 total fouls, compared to West Virginia’s 19.

Caleb Grill expected contact on a layup late in the game and instead his miss lead to another sad road loss. Grill did end the game with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jaren Holmes had 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Tamin Lipsey performed well with 16 points in just those 26 minutes. One of his best offensive games this season.

For the Mountaineers, Kedrian Johnson was able to do whatever he wanted on the offensive end. He finished the game with 22 points, and 3 three-pointers (he shot 28.6% from three going into the game). Emmitt Matthews Jr. also contributed 20 points and 5 rebounds.

The Cyclones fall to 16-7 on the season and 7-4 in Big 12 play. They face Oklahoma State on Saturday in Hilton and hope to get back in the win column.