The Mid-Morning Dump: Refs + Cyclones = Sadness

BOOOOO We just can’t have nice things.
Final pic.twitter.com/25ipBjxd6f— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 9, 2023
RANKINGS Wake up! The new individual rankings for wrestling are out!
Updated individual rankings ⤵ pic.twitter.com/r1Wt9YsBwp— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) February 7, 2023
PURDY TIME We received a positive update on our guy, Brock Purdy.
#49ers QB Brock Purdy will meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Feb. 21 and plans to have surgery to repair his torn UCL on the 22nd, sources say. The surgery, set to be done by the respected #Rangers doc, will allow Purdy to make a full recovery & be ready for training camp. pic.twitter.com/9ahMWbqPD1— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2023
WOJ BOMB Russell Westbrick is out of LA and D’Angelo Russell gets a reunion with the Lakers.
ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023
STOP MAKING SEQUELS Can our childhood not be destroyed just for money?
Disney surprised us today with 3 huge announcements:— The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) February 8, 2023
• Toy Story 5
• Frozen III
• Zootopia 2
Which one are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/9j8CKTLWBQ
CLASSIC NBA The NBA has once again gone zero days without drama.
Eric Gordon was called for a foul on De'Aaron Fox with 0.1 seconds left in the 4th.— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 9, 2023
Fox hit all three free throws. Kings win. WILD pic.twitter.com/6w0ezifhT2
FORMER CYCLONE TIES HISTORY Can’t be anything but happy towards Tre Jackson.
#WheeWin 95-91 in double overtime at Wofford to sweep the season series! Tre Jackson scored a career-best 47 points & tied the school record with 14 field goals. Vonterius Woolbright scored a career-best 30 including the game-winning shot & grabbed 13 rebounds #CatamountCountry pic.twitter.com/yNR2UowD3D— Western Carolina Basketball (@CatamountMBB) February 9, 2023
