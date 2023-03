Sean Dee, Nate Schuster, and Tom Turner sit down to talk about the recent struggles with the Cyclones, what we learned, how Iowa State lost momentum against West Virginia, what needs to go right for the Cyclones in order to turn this around, late game woes, guard struggles, what to do with Caleb Grill, why the Cyclones are ahead of schedule, and one big thing.

