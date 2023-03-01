The Mid-Morning Dump: Finally March

GAMEDAY The Twister Sisters head to Lawrence.
— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) March 1, 2023
Kansas
Lawrence, Kan.
️ Allen Fieldhouse
⏰ 7 PM
https://t.co/uNwvWtQjJO
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/cxliN7gYQG
TOP 25 The men are up to 22nd after the Big 12 Indoor Championships.
After strong showings at Big 12 Indoor Championships, the men move up nine spots to No. 22 in the nation.#CycloneSZN pic.twitter.com/GFX4bmddOK— Iowa State Track & XC (@CycloneTrackXC) February 28, 2023
CYTOWN It has begun.
The first phase of CYTown work begins! https://t.co/HuUuSJvBgP— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) February 28, 2023
HALIBURTON Tyrese called game after dropping 32 with 7 boards and 6 assists on 50% shooting.
Tyrese Haliburton making the winning plays. pic.twitter.com/ZlQ5a9La8F— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 1, 2023
BEHAVE Sharpe dropped a hammer last night.
NEW SHAEDON SHARPE DUNK JUST DROPPED pic.twitter.com/yfzJiyd59D— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 1, 2023
DRAFT NEWS A huge story for Jalen Carter and teams with high draft picks.
MOCK SEASON The most recent Kiper draft has a familiar face in the top ten.
15 STRAIGHT Milwaukee is on one.
The Bucks can't stop winning pic.twitter.com/UxkdyKoVsN— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 1, 2023
Loading comments...