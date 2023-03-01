Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Kansas Pt. 2

Last Time Out

The last time the Cyclones played was a blowout win at home over TCU. The last game was another big one for Morgan Kane, she scored 17 and connected on her only shot from behind the arc. A double-double from Ashley Joens with 22 points and 11 boards was enough to propel the Clones to a 56-84 thumping over TCU.

About Kansas

Sitting at 7th in the conference, the Jayhawks have had an up-and-down season. Starting the season with a 10-0 start including a win over then-ranked 12th Arizona. The Jayhawks are 7-9 in conference play and won their last outing in a home meeting against Oklahoma State.

The Jayhawks have four players that average in double figures. Taiyanna Jackson at 15.4, Zakiyah Franklin at 15.3, Holly Kersgieter at 14.4., and Wyvette Mayberry at 11.3. Kansas averages 72.4 points per game, and they are 16-5 when they score more than 64.

Opponent Player to Watch

You can’t pick anyone other than Taiyanna Jackson here. She averages 15.4 points and 12.6 boards per game and stands at 6’6”. In her lone career meeting with Iowa State, she scored 13 on 75% shooting and had 15 rebounds. In her most recent outing, she had 12 points, 21 boards, and 5 blocks. Jackson is a senior leader for this Kansas squad and she is 4th in the country in FG%.

What Will Happen

The Cyclones will pick up a nice road win in a fun game. “Just some blue chickens. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 73

Kansas University - 68

Pick Three

Lexi Donarski scores 12+ Denae Fritz hits 3+ times from behind the arc Morgan Kane grabs 8 boards

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 23 Iowa State (18-8, 10-6 Big 12) at Kansas (17-10, 7-9 Big 12)

Where: Allen Fieldhouse - Lawrence, Kansas

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 - 7:00 pm

TV: ESPN+ Talent: Josh Klingler, Jill Dorsey-Hall

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Brett Cooper

Live Stats: StatBroadcast