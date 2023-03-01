Iowa State Dismisses Caleb Grill

Big news out of Ames. Caleb Grill has been dismissed from the Iowa State men’s basketball program.

Caleb Grill kicked off Cyclone basketball team for "failure to meet the program's expectations".



Grill averaged 10 points and 5 rebounds a game. Made a real difference when at his best. Fought back problems for much of season.



Photo: AP pic.twitter.com/3CKVEZkCdK — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) March 1, 2023

No official word on what Caleb Grill did to break the rules but I am sure it will leak out in some time. In the meantime Iowa State who is struggling to win some games as of late will be down another man. Maybe this is one of the reasons as to why they are struggling? No one will know for sure but it still remains a big blow to the team.

