Iowa State Dismisses Caleb Grill

Big news out of Ames

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
/ new
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Sweet 16 - Iowa State v Miami (Fl) Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Big news out of Ames. Caleb Grill has been dismissed from the Iowa State men’s basketball program.

No official word on what Caleb Grill did to break the rules but I am sure it will leak out in some time. In the meantime Iowa State who is struggling to win some games as of late will be down another man. Maybe this is one of the reasons as to why they are struggling? No one will know for sure but it still remains a big blow to the team.

Stay tuned to WRNL for more.

