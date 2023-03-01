 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Litecast: Caleb Grill Dismissed and Mid-Major Tournaments Preview

Where does the season go from here?

By AKeeney8
Matt and Austin react to the news of Caleb Grill’s dismissal from the men’s basketball program before recapping the home loss to West Virginia and where Iowa State goes from here. There’s still some reason for optimism with the postseason on the horizon. Then, Dylan joins the show to discuss the best of mid-major conference tournaments starting this week. Sponsored by DRF Sportsbook!

