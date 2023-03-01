Matt and Austin react to the news of Caleb Grill’s dismissal from the men’s basketball program before recapping the home loss to West Virginia and where Iowa State goes from here. There’s still some reason for optimism with the postseason on the horizon. Then, Dylan joins the show to discuss the best of mid-major conference tournaments starting this week. Sponsored by DRF Sportsbook!
Litecast: Caleb Grill Dismissed and Mid-Major Tournaments Preview
Where does the season go from here?
