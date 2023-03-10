Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Baylor Pt. 3

Last Time Out

Iowa State added to their win column on senior night after beating Texas Tech 76-52. It was a great confidence booster heading into the Big 12 Tournament.

Ashley Joens led the way with 22 points and 10 rebounds, adding her 13th double-double of the season to her list of accolades. She also finished the game with three steals and an assist. Emily Ryan also left with a double-double. She had 12 points and 11 rebounds, while also dishing out 5 assists and three steals. Lexi Donarski, Izzi Zingaro, and Denae Fritz all finished the game with nine points to help the Cyclones come out on top.

About Baylor

Since Baylor lost to Iowa State in double OT two and a half weeks ago, they have beat TCU, Texas Tech, and Texas, and have most recently lost to West Virginia.

Offensively, Baylor is a solid team. Their field goal percentage is right at 43%, which helps them score around 72 points per game. Down low, the Lady bears grab close to 13 offensive boards each game, which ranks them in the 76th percentile.

They are just as strong on the defensive end. Down low, the Lady Bears average around 27 defensive boards ranking them in the 84th percentile. They also do a great job holding their opponents to less than 65 points per game with their lockdown D.

Opponent Player to Watch

Sarah Andrews is still the player to watch. She has had a solid season, and it really shows her maturity. As a conference first-team selection, she knows how to control the floor. She’s averaging around 15 points and a little over four assists each game. She isn’t a threat down low, but that won’t stop her from making an impact on the court.

What Will Happen

Iowa State will breeze to the semifinals. “Blasting bears and taking names. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 72

Baylor University - 62

Pick Three

Emily Ryan gets a triple-double Ashley Joens gets a double-double Morgan Kane hits a half-court shot to end the first half

Game Notes

The Matchup: Iowa State (19-9, 11-7 Big 12) vs. Baylor (19-11, 10-8 Big 12)

Where: Municipal Auditorium – Kansas City, Mo.

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Tyler Denning, Andrea Lloyd

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

The Series: Baylor leads 34-10