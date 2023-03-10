Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Kansas Part III

It’s time for semifinal action in Kansas City. Iowa State and Kansas will matchup for the right to go to the Big 12 Championship game. The game in Phog Allen was a fist fight in which Kansas ultimately took. In Ames, Iowa State ran away with it in the end for a double digit win. What will round three bring?

Last Time Out

Iowa State is moving on to the Big 12 Semifinals tomorrow night after taking down Baylor 78-72. Gabe Kalscheur led the way for Iowa State with 24 points on 6-11 shooting from beyond the arc.

Another unsung hero for Iowa State in this one is the freshman Tamin Lipsey. Play after play Lipsey was going after rebounds, loose balls, and keeping the offense on task. Lipsey finished the game with 13 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals. Just a bonkers stat line in a big environment for a freshman.

Kansas Player To Watch

Big 12 Player of the Year Jalen Wilson is going to be the the key for the Iowa State defense. Wilson dropped 22 points yesterday against West Virginia in the quarterfinals. He averaged 19.8 points per game this season and has carried the load for the Jayhawks all season long. If Iowa State can keep him in check and force the others to try and take it over it may play in their favor. Not to mention Kevin McCullar may not be the most healthy.

Pick Three

1- Gabe hits 6 threes

2- Iowa State does not dominate the boards like they did Thursday

3- Rob Jones scores 10 points

What Will Happen

Iowa State seems to have found their secrete formula again and are playing like the team we saw earlier in the year. Kansas on the other hand is playing well and is the Big 12 regular season champion. Bill Self once again will not be on the sideline and it doesn’t really seem to matter for them as the engine keeps on rolling. I think we are going to get the fist fight version of this one we saw in Lawrence. The crowd will be split and it will be an intense atmosphere inside T-Mobile Arena. Get your popcorn and beer folks this is going to be a good one.

Iowa State - 69

Kansas - 68