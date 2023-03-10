Kansas Outlasts Iowa State In Big 12 Semifinals

Iowa State led once midway through the second half and just couldn’t counter enough of the Jayhawk punches as Iowa State drops the semifinal matchup 71-58.

Iowa State found themselves down 8 at the break after an 11 turnover half. Ultimately Iowa State would battle back to take a 39-38 lead but couldn’t capitalize as Kansas had an answer for everything. The Jayhawks had a great plan for minimizing Gabe Kalscheur and forcing Iowa State to find scoring elsewhere. It just never came.

Jaren Holmes led the Cyclones with 16 points. Robert Jones added in another 11 as the second-leading scorer of the game. The story of the stat sheet for Iowa State is going to be the 22 turnovers. Iowa State will need to play much cleaner next week if they hope to make it to the second weekend once again.

Selection Sunday is looming for Iowa State now where many bracketologists have the Cyclones anywhere from a 4 to a 7 seed. Stay tuned to WRNL this weekend for more NCAA Tournament coverage.