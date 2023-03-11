Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Oklahoma Pt. 3

Last Time Out

Last night the Cyclones had an exciting game against the Baylor Lady Bears. Thanks to a huge 30-point, 15-rebound game from Ashley Joens, a 15-point game from Emily Ryan, a double-double from Morgan Kane, and a 5-block 10-rebound performance from Denae Fritz the Cyclones were able to grab a 74-63 win. After Baylor tied it up at 63-63 with four minutes to play, the Twister Sisters went on an 11-0 run to seal the game.

About Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners are having a big year. The Sooners split their season series with the Cyclones on their way to the 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament and being Big 12 Champs. The key to the success of the 14th-ranked Sooners is their high-powered offense, ranking 8th in the country in points per game and 4th in assists. They are also top 15 nationally in assist/turnover ratio and rebounds per game.

The two meetings between the Sooners and Cyclones saw the home team win both times, with Oklahoma winning 79-82 in Oklahoma, and an 86-78 win for the Clones in Ames. Ashley Joens had 59 points between the two games.

Opponent Player to Watch

My player to watch today is senior guard Taylor Robertson. Robertson averages 11.7 points per game. She scored 17 with 3 boards and 3 assists in her last game out against TCU, and the last time she played the Cyclones she had 25 points on 8-for-10 shooting. Robertson is extremely efficient and shoots 44% from deep as well as nearly 93% from the charity stripe. Look for the Clones' defensive scheme to have an emphasis on getting a hand in her face behind the arc.

What Will Happen

This will be a good one, could go either way. “Sooners? Sooner or later they’ll be headed home. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 85

Oklahoma University - 84

Pick Three

Another 25+ point game for Ashley Joens. The team shoots over 40% from deep. Buzzer beater from Emily Ryan for the win.

Game Notes

The Matchup: Iowa State (20-9, 11-7 Big 12) vs Oklahoma (25-5, 14-4 Big 12)

Where: Municipal Auditorium - Kansas City, Missouri

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 - 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App

LiveStats: Here