Iowa State Selected As 6th Seed Will Face Play-In Winner

Iowa State has been selected as a 6th seed and will take on the First Four game winner of Mississippi and Pitt. They will travel to Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday.
Iowa State is DANCING! #MarchMadness @CycloneMBB pic.twitter.com/eG8dxiRCrL— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 12, 2023
If Iowa State advances they will take on the winner of Xavier and Kennesaw State. Iowa State will have a tough road regardless of who they take on. Pitt has former Cyclones Blake Hinson on his roster. Mississippi State took down TCU in the Big 12/SEC challenge.
