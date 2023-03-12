Iowa State Selected As 6th Seed Will Face Play-In Winner

Iowa State has been selected as a 6th seed and will take on the First Four game winner of Mississippi and Pitt. They will travel to Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday.

If Iowa State advances they will take on the winner of Xavier and Kennesaw State. Iowa State will have a tough road regardless of who they take on. Pitt has former Cyclones Blake Hinson on his roster. Mississippi State took down TCU in the Big 12/SEC challenge.

