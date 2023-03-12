Twister Sisters Selected as 5 Seed, Faces Toledo

Following Iowa State’s Big 12 Championship win on Sunday, the Cyclones drew a 5-seed and will face 12-seed Toledo on Saturday, March 13 in Knoxville, Tennessee. They are a part of the Seattle Regional.

If Iowa State wins, they will play the winner of the host, 4-seed Tennessee, or the 13-seed Saint Louis. Bill Fennelly spent 8 seasons as the head coach of the Toledo Rockets, guiding them to a 166-53 record from 1988-1995. Revenge game!