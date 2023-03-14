Litecast: KC Recap, NCAA Tournament Draws, and Upset Watch

Matt and Austin recap their respective weekends watching Iowa State in Kansas City and the women winning the conference tournament. Then, we recap both the women’s and men’s tournament draws with a detailed preview on Pittsburgh and Mississippi State. Finally, the best part of March Madness are the early round upsets, so we go region-by-region finding the most likely candidates. Sponsored by our friends at Es Tas Bar & Grill and the DRF Sportsbook!