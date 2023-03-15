The Mid-Morning Dump: “Eat Shit Pitt” it is

Iowa State Athletics

QUEEN OBY The Cyclones picks up a Big 12 POTW.

STILL A TENNIS SCHOOL Iowa State remains 4th in the country.

MASS CHAOS Iowa State Twitter was coming up with all of the conspiracy theories to what this could be.

TURNS OUT The team got new travel sweats.

PAY DAY Cyclone legend Allen Lazard is heading to East Rutherford.

Jets are signing Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44M deal with $22M guaranteed, per @Schultz_Report



One of the four players on Rodgers' wishlist pic.twitter.com/tjYzNULtzE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 14, 2023

SAD DAY BAD DAY (FOR BEARS FANS) David Montgomery signs with Detroit.

Breaking: RB David Montgomery has reached an agreement with the Lions on a three-year, $18 million contract, including $11 million guaranteed, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/FDzrnKaPe2 — ESPN (@espn) March 15, 2023

Around the Country

THIS IS MARCH Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi wins the first game of the NCAA Tournament.

TEXAS A&M CC WINS THE FIRST GAME OF THE TOURNAMENT



The Islanders defeat SEMO 75-71 to advance to Thursday’s First Round! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/dPZUiCiWHW — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 15, 2023

RESPECT Texas A&M-CC fans want Bama.

EAT SHIT PITT With this, Iowa State will face Pittsburgh in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

THE PANTHERS HOLD ON‼️@Pitt_MBB wins its first NCAA Tournament game since 2014. pic.twitter.com/EG5BnNfXuG — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) March 15, 2023

SLEEPERS? Here are the teams most likely to get upset in the NCAA Tourney.