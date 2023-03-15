The Mid-Morning Dump: “Eat Shit Pitt” it is

QUEEN OBY The Cyclones picks up a Big 12 POTW.
#Big12Tennis Player of the Week— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 14, 2023
Ange Oby Kajuru, @CycloneTEN
https://t.co/KxdL6a94Un pic.twitter.com/MNFeZd7u7R
STILL A TENNIS SCHOOL Iowa State remains 4th in the country.
Climbed back into the top 5️⃣‼️#1PercentBetter | #Cyclones pic.twitter.com/wO8Ox4hcRB— Iowa State Tennis (@CycloneTEN) March 14, 2023
MASS CHAOS Iowa State Twitter was coming up with all of the conspiracy theories to what this could be.
Something’s Brewing#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/97POzEOsGv— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 14, 2023
TURNS OUT The team got new travel sweats.
#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/PwIyBarLJZ— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 15, 2023
PAY DAY Cyclone legend Allen Lazard is heading to East Rutherford.
Jets are signing Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44M deal with $22M guaranteed, per @Schultz_Report— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 14, 2023
One of the four players on Rodgers' wishlist pic.twitter.com/tjYzNULtzE
SAD DAY BAD DAY (FOR BEARS FANS) David Montgomery signs with Detroit.
Breaking: RB David Montgomery has reached an agreement with the Lions on a three-year, $18 million contract, including $11 million guaranteed, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/FDzrnKaPe2— ESPN (@espn) March 15, 2023
THIS IS MARCH Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi wins the first game of the NCAA Tournament.
TEXAS A&M CC WINS THE FIRST GAME OF THE TOURNAMENT— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 15, 2023
The Islanders defeat SEMO 75-71 to advance to Thursday’s First Round! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/dPZUiCiWHW
RESPECT Texas A&M-CC fans want Bama.
The @Islanders_MBB fans have a message… #WeWantBama— Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) March 15, 2023
The 16-seed @Go_Islanders, led by @LutzSteve, are moving on to the @MarchMadnessMBB First Round where they’ll face 1-seed @AlabamaMBB on Thursday at 1:45 p.m. #ShakasUp @treytennyson @ike_mushila @TMurdix4 @jalen4jackson pic.twitter.com/xTlQmNsCrj
EAT SHIT PITT With this, Iowa State will face Pittsburgh in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
THE PANTHERS HOLD ON‼️@Pitt_MBB wins its first NCAA Tournament game since 2014. pic.twitter.com/EG5BnNfXuG— CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) March 15, 2023
SLEEPERS? Here are the teams most likely to get upset in the NCAA Tourney.
