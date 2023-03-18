Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Toledo

Last Time Out

Iowa State won big in the Big12 Conference Championship against #15 Texas 61-51. That was Iowa State’s third conference championship and first since 2001.

Ashley Joens, named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, led the Cyclones with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Lexi Donarski was also named to the All-Tournament team. She had nine points and four rebounds in the championship game. Morgan Kane dominated underneath the basket grabbing six boards and putting up nine points to help Iowa State push past Texas.

About Toledo

Toledo is all too familiar with Iowa State’s head coach. Bill Fennelly was the head coach for the Rockets from 1988-1995. He was inducted into their hall of fame after helping the Rockets get three NCAA tournament appearances. Today, the Rockets enter the tournament as a 12 seed. They are currently on a 16-game winning streak with their last win against Bowling Green to clinch the Mid-American Conference Championship.

Offensively, Toledo is putting up close to 74 points per game. Their field goal percentage is 45.5% ranking them in the 94th percentile. They are also solid from the free-throw line. The Rockets are ranked 15th with a free throw percentage of 78.4%. Their weakness is down low, grabbing only around 9 offensive boards each game.

It’s the complete opposite on the defensive end. They are grabbing close to 28 defensive boards each game, which ranks them top 34. They also usually hold their opponents to 64 points while playing clean d.

Opponent Player to Watch

Quinesha Lockett has been lights out for the Rockets, and she was just named MAC Tournament MVP. She averages 17.7 points and 3.7 assists per game. She has started all 32 games and puts up the most shots. Lockett shows poise on the court since she’s been a vital player each season, but the NCAA tournament will be a new challenge she has not yet faced.

What Will Happen

The Cyclones blast the Rockets back to Toledo. It’s not even going to be close. “Those Rockets aren’t even leaving the ground today. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 82

The University of Toledo - 61

Pick Three

Emily Ryan gets a triple-double. Lexi Donarski snags eight steals. Bill Fennelly gets a standing ovation from the Cyclone and Rocket fans.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 17 (5) Iowa State (22-9, 11-7 Big 12) vs. (12) Toledo (28-4, 16-2 MAC)

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, Tenn.

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 – 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN2 Talent: Pam Ward, Stephanie White

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

The Series: First Meeting