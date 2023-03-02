 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: The Grill Is Out

Only the best wishes for Caleb Grill’s future

By Thomas_Turner
Iowa State Athletics

A SAD GOODBYE Caleb Grill says farewell to Iowa State Basketball after being dismissed from the team.

DEFENSE WYA Ashley Joens’ 33 points and 14 rebounds weren’t enough in Lawerence.

3-PEAT? A Cyclone has won this award in 3 of the past 4 years.

THE CYCLONE WOMEN In March we can look back at all the goats who played women's sports for Iowa State.

Around the Country

THIS IS MARCH What a game to start off March! Alabama with a 16-point comeback to win 90-85 in overtime.

SO HOT Are the Knicks good at basketball? Are the Knicks for real?

AT RUPP??? Don’t look now, but Vandy is putting a run together to sneak into the NCAA Tournament.

HORNS DOWN Yaaaa Texas lost. But thoughts and prayers to TCU -3 betters....

