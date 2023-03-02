The Mid-Morning Dump: The Grill Is Out

A SAD GOODBYE Caleb Grill says farewell to Iowa State Basketball after being dismissed from the team.
Thank you Iowa State ️ ️ pic.twitter.com/kfXuD0ZeTv— Caleb Grill (@caleb_grill0) March 1, 2023
DEFENSE WYA Ashley Joens’ 33 points and 14 rebounds weren’t enough in Lawerence.
Our comeback ends a few points short.— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) March 2, 2023
See you at Hilton Saturday for Senior Day.
pic.twitter.com/VcaUjQ9U5f
3-PEAT? A Cyclone has won this award in 3 of the past 4 years.
3-— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) March 1, 2023
Ashley Joens is a finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award again!
| https://t.co/81qWb0fj3n
pic.twitter.com/fJb1NRco0V
THE CYCLONE WOMEN In March we can look back at all the goats who played women's sports for Iowa State.
March is #WomensHistoryMonth and we celebrate the women that have left their mark on Cyclone athletics! pic.twitter.com/uP5VmSejeZ— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) March 1, 2023
THIS IS MARCH What a game to start off March! Alabama with a 16-point comeback to win 90-85 in overtime.
Whatta play by the Freshman!— Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) March 2, 2023
: https://t.co/EvDqkJ7cI7#RollTide | #BlueCollarBasketball pic.twitter.com/9Fb5eu7SFc
SO HOT Are the Knicks good at basketball? Are the Knicks for real?
Jalen Brunson tonight in W vs. Nets:— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 2, 2023
39 PTS
15-18 FG
6 AST
5 REB
Knicks have won their last 7 pic.twitter.com/VNcjM7zk4v
AT RUPP??? Don’t look now, but Vandy is putting a run together to sneak into the NCAA Tournament.
JORDAN. WRIGHT. pic.twitter.com/Bhw1bjI7tI— Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) March 2, 2023
HORNS DOWN Yaaaa Texas lost. But thoughts and prayers to TCU -3 betters....
TCU -3. Of course. pic.twitter.com/sbqVtOh0MP— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 2, 2023
