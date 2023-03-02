 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will McDonald and MJ Anderson Showcase at the NFL Combine

Will McDonald is generating some buzz

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
new
NFL Combine Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Iowa State defensive standouts Will McDonald and MJ Anderson showcased their stuff today in front of the NFL Scouts. Both have been receiving a ton of buzz but Will McDonald is starting to turn some heads. Even after waking up with a 104-degree fever this morning and still participating in drills to prove himself to the NFL. Xavier Hutchinson and Anthony Johnson will be on the field Friday and Saturday participating in drills.

Below are some of the highlights from today!

