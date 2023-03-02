Will McDonald and MJ Anderson Showcase at the NFL Combine

Iowa State defensive standouts Will McDonald and MJ Anderson showcased their stuff today in front of the NFL Scouts. Both have been receiving a ton of buzz but Will McDonald is starting to turn some heads. Even after waking up with a 104-degree fever this morning and still participating in drills to prove himself to the NFL. Xavier Hutchinson and Anthony Johnson will be on the field Friday and Saturday participating in drills.
Below are some of the highlights from today!
This will be one of the stars of the week— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 2, 2023
Will McDonald IV (Iowa St)
6035
239
9 1/2 hand
34 7/8 arm
82 1/4 wing
MJ Anderson— Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) March 2, 2023
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 269
Arm: 33 3/4"
Hands: 9 1/4"
Edge Rusher Will McDonald IV slow-mo’ing it to 36” on the vert. Pretty awesome for a D-End pic.twitter.com/s4VGWYUL0E— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 2, 2023
A casual 11'u broad jump and 36"u vertical too.@CycloneFB | @WILL_JUN1OR— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+
Will McDonald Run and Club #NFLCombine2023 pic.twitter.com/WJ7wZqQkHX— WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) March 2, 2023
Combine work. @MJnumba3— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) March 3, 2023
#NFLCombine March 2-5 on @nflnetwork
pic.twitter.com/tof4UETayM
