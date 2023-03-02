Will McDonald and MJ Anderson Showcase at the NFL Combine

Iowa State defensive standouts Will McDonald and MJ Anderson showcased their stuff today in front of the NFL Scouts. Both have been receiving a ton of buzz but Will McDonald is starting to turn some heads. Even after waking up with a 104-degree fever this morning and still participating in drills to prove himself to the NFL. Xavier Hutchinson and Anthony Johnson will be on the field Friday and Saturday participating in drills.

Below are some of the highlights from today!

This will be one of the stars of the week



Will McDonald IV (Iowa St)



6035

239

9 1/2 hand

34 7/8 arm

82 1/4 wing — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 2, 2023

MJ Anderson



Height: 6'2"

Weight: 269

Arm: 33 3/4"

Hands: 9 1/4" — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) March 2, 2023