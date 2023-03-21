Will McDonald IV Mock Draft Tracker

Basketball season has come and gone, a little sooner than we all hoped. But never fear because Iowa State fans have another rite of passage waiting for them every spring: sending our best prospects to the NFL draft with a chance at a 1st round pick. Everyone knows the story by now. George Amundson in 1973 is the first, and to date, only 1st round pick in Iowa State history. 50 years is by far the longest a P5 school has gone between picks.

DE Will McDonald IV is next up. The senior has risen up draft boards after an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. He plays a premium position. He’s productive. He’s a great athlete. Is this the year the streak is finally broken? We’ll track mock drafts to get a sense, and update as necessary as we hit about 1 month until draft day.



March 21st

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. — 24th overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars (+ exclusive)

CBS Sports — not in the 1st round



March 16th

Pro Football Focus — 21st overall to the Los Angeles Chargers



March 13th

SB Nation — not in the 1st round



March 8th

The Ringer — 30th overall to the Philadelphia Eagles