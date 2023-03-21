The Mid-Morning Dump: End the Streak

Iowa State Athletics

PRO DAY Eight Cyclones will be showing out for NFL scouts in Ames today.

Pro day in Ames for eight Cyclones.



Will McDonald IV is the biggest name. He has a chance to break Iowa State’s 50 year drought of no first round picks.



All 32 teams are represented, including Steelers HC Mike Tomlin and Cowboys DC Dan Quinn. pic.twitter.com/40MddDXID4 — Jake Brend (@JakeBrendTV) March 21, 2023

TRANSFER PORTAL SZN I will be a frequent visitor of the 247 sports transfer ratings and convince myself Otz is getting all of them.

SO UH, NOW WHAT? A premature ending for men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling coming to a close, the season changes to spring/summer sports.

This Week's Schedule⤵️

- 3/22: at Nebraska // 4 p.m.

- 3/24: vs. Oklahoma // 4 p.m.

- 3/25: vs. Oklahoma // 1 p.m.

- 3/26: vs. Oklahoma // Noon



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/AMKTbbzqHI — Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) March 20, 2023

Multis take on the Aztec Invitational in San Diego next up.#CycloneSZN pic.twitter.com/kUeUg5ZP7w — Iowa State Track & XC (@CycloneTrackXC) March 20, 2023

Iowa State claimed the team title at the Mountain View Intercollegiate! The Cyclones set the lowest 54-hole team score in NCAA history after posting a 60-under tally!



Check out the Final Round Recap

➡️ https://t.co/ey4bKVF5bX#Cyclonitas



️⛳️ ️ — Iowa State Women's Golf (@CycloneWGOLF) March 19, 2023 Around the Country

PLEASE If I have to see that stupid graphic that says ‘Cyclones haven’t had a first-round pick since the James Buchannan administration’ I’m going to lose it.

REAL SWEET With a lack of blue bloods, does UCLA count? Here’s a look at the best historical team from every Sweet 16 team left.

MUST WATCH TV Here’s a ranking of watchability for NBA players.

FREE BLAH-GENCY It’s been a relatively slow free agent season outside of Aaron Rodgers being a weirdo.

THE DPI The DPI correctly predicted 13/16 Sweet 16 teams, and 7 of the Elite 8 teams are still alive. We’re onto something folks.