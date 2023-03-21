 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: End the Streak

Will McDonald Could Finally End the First Round Drought

Iowa State Athletics

PRO DAY Eight Cyclones will be showing out for NFL scouts in Ames today.

TRANSFER PORTAL SZN I will be a frequent visitor of the 247 sports transfer ratings and convince myself Otz is getting all of them.

SO UH, NOW WHAT? A premature ending for men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling coming to a close, the season changes to spring/summer sports.

Around the Country

PLEASE If I have to see that stupid graphic that says ‘Cyclones haven’t had a first-round pick since the James Buchannan administration’ I’m going to lose it.

REAL SWEET With a lack of blue bloods, does UCLA count? Here’s a look at the best historical team from every Sweet 16 team left.

MUST WATCH TV Here’s a ranking of watchability for NBA players.

FREE BLAH-GENCY It’s been a relatively slow free agent season outside of Aaron Rodgers being a weirdo.

THE DPI The DPI correctly predicted 13/16 Sweet 16 teams, and 7 of the Elite 8 teams are still alive. We’re onto something folks.

