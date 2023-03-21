The Mid-Morning Dump: End the Streak

PRO DAY Eight Cyclones will be showing out for NFL scouts in Ames today.
Pro day in Ames for eight Cyclones.— Jake Brend (@JakeBrendTV) March 21, 2023
Will McDonald IV is the biggest name. He has a chance to break Iowa State’s 50 year drought of no first round picks.
All 32 teams are represented, including Steelers HC Mike Tomlin and Cowboys DC Dan Quinn. pic.twitter.com/40MddDXID4
TRANSFER PORTAL SZN I will be a frequent visitor of the 247 sports transfer ratings and convince myself Otz is getting all of them.
SO UH, NOW WHAT? A premature ending for men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling coming to a close, the season changes to spring/summer sports.
.— Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) March 20, 2023
This Week's Schedule⤵️
- 3/22: at Nebraska // 4 p.m.
- 3/24: vs. Oklahoma // 4 p.m.
- 3/25: vs. Oklahoma // 1 p.m.
- 3/26: vs. Oklahoma // Noon
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/AMKTbbzqHI
➟— Iowa State Track & XC (@CycloneTrackXC) March 20, 2023
Multis take on the Aztec Invitational in San Diego next up.#CycloneSZN pic.twitter.com/kUeUg5ZP7w
Iowa State claimed the team title at the Mountain View Intercollegiate! The Cyclones set the lowest 54-hole team score in NCAA history after posting a 60-under tally!— Iowa State Women's Golf (@CycloneWGOLF) March 19, 2023
Check out the Final Round Recap
➡️ https://t.co/ey4bKVF5bX#Cyclonitas
️⛳️ ️
PLEASE If I have to see that stupid graphic that says ‘Cyclones haven’t had a first-round pick since the James Buchannan administration’ I’m going to lose it.
REAL SWEET With a lack of blue bloods, does UCLA count? Here’s a look at the best historical team from every Sweet 16 team left.
MUST WATCH TV Here’s a ranking of watchability for NBA players.
FREE BLAH-GENCY It’s been a relatively slow free agent season outside of Aaron Rodgers being a weirdo.
THE DPI The DPI correctly predicted 13/16 Sweet 16 teams, and 7 of the Elite 8 teams are still alive. We’re onto something folks.
Folks,,, pic.twitter.com/RY6828axUe— Dylan Coon (@dpcoon1) March 20, 2023
DPI Sweet 16:— Dylan Coon (@dpcoon1) March 20, 2023
1. Houston- 21.4
2. UCLA- 27.5
3. UCONN- 31.1
4. Tennessee- 32.9
5. Texas-35.9
6. Gonzaga- 39.4
7. Alabama (!)-42.1
8. FAU- 44.7
Loading comments...