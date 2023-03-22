The Mid-Morning Dump After Lunch: Founders Day

GAMEDAY The Cyclones take on Nebraska.
.— Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) March 22, 2023
: Nebraska
⏰: 4 p.m.
️: Bowlin Park
: https://t.co/ejSlJmzPCh
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/STHfSu70V5
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Today is founders day.
Happy Birthday, Iowa State!— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) March 22, 2023
165 years looks great on you. ️ pic.twitter.com/Iag9aOwW6P
PRO DAY Yesterday the Cyclone draft-hopefuls showed all 32 teams what they had.
March 21, 2023
WBC CHAMPS Japan has taken the trophy.
JAPAN WINS ITS FIRST WBC SINCE 2009‼️ #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/4xNLZm0am3— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 22, 2023
BEHAVE PG He looked like a young Will Clyburn here.
SHOWTIME‼️— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 22, 2023
PG WITH THE 360 DUNK pic.twitter.com/a4vZ776R5D
OKIE STATE Down go the Cowboys.
Your Mean Green advance to the NIT semifinals with a 65-59 overtime win at Oklahoma State!#GMG pic.twitter.com/leF1xMTGXQ— North Texas Basketball (@MeanGreenMBB) March 22, 2023
NIT 2 games tonight for the NIT bracket.
