The Mid-Morning Dump After Lunch: Founders Day

165 years of Iowa State.

By RyanHarrison
/ new

Iowa State Athletics

GAMEDAY The Cyclones take on Nebraska.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Today is founders day.

PRO DAY Yesterday the Cyclone draft-hopefuls showed all 32 teams what they had.

Around the Country

WBC CHAMPS Japan has taken the trophy.

BEHAVE PG He looked like a young Will Clyburn here.

OKIE STATE Down go the Cowboys.

NIT 2 games tonight for the NIT bracket.

