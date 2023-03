Freshman guard Eli King announced Wednesday afternoon that he would enter his name into the portal. King played in just nine games this season and averaged 1.2 points.

The Minnesota native who was once a three-star recruit, will look to find a new home. He becomes the first Cyclone to enter the transfer portal as the offseason begins.

With a stellar recruiting class coming in, along with some possible transfers, it would be difficult to find minutes for King.