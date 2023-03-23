The Mid-Morning Dump: The Madness Is Back

Iowa State Athletics

FROM TWO KINGS TO ONE Eli King enters the transfer portal.

Freshman Eli King leaves for the transfer portal https://t.co/ZeJefEJz7W — Tom Turner (@tom_turner00) March 22, 2023

NCAA SCUMBAGS It was very rude not to give Steph another year. Very rude.

STOP ON BY ISU Volleyball takes no days off.

Back in Hilton Saturday ‼️



‣ Free admission

‣ Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

‣ 10 a.m. vs. Drake // 11:15 a.m. vs. UNI // 1:30 p.m. vs. Iowa



pic.twitter.com/YQbTa1BgmD — Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) March 22, 2023

HAPPY BIRTHDAY I’ve always heard you enter your prime at 165 years old.

Happy Birthday, Iowa State!



165 years looks great on you. ️ pic.twitter.com/Iag9aOwW6P — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) March 22, 2023 Around the Country

PERRY ELLIS PT. 2? Armando Bacot is back for another year in Chapel Hill.

ARMANDO BACOT IS BACK!



The UNC big man announced he is returning to Chapel Hill for one final season pic.twitter.com/1hjYFIP3NQ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2023

WHO Y’ALL GOT? The Sweet 16 is soon under way, but who’s gonna keep dancing?

The Sweet 16 Conference Breakdown #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/IaGgBjldkY — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2023

EXCUSE ME This is certainly one way to play defense in the NBA.

Warriors get a free bucket after the Mavs defend the wrong basket



(via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/Uwtsnbqw4d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 23, 2023

LOL I’m sure there isn’t a fine headed Luka’s way.