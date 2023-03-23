 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: The Madness Is Back

3 days between NCAA Tournament games is torture.

By Thomas_Turner
Iowa State Athletics

FROM TWO KINGS TO ONE Eli King enters the transfer portal.

NCAA SCUMBAGS It was very rude not to give Steph another year. Very rude.

STOP ON BY ISU Volleyball takes no days off.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY I’ve always heard you enter your prime at 165 years old.

Around the Country

PERRY ELLIS PT. 2? Armando Bacot is back for another year in Chapel Hill.

WHO Y’ALL GOT? The Sweet 16 is soon under way, but who’s gonna keep dancing?

EXCUSE ME This is certainly one way to play defense in the NBA.

LOL I’m sure there isn’t a fine headed Luka’s way.

