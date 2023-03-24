Lexi Donarski enters the Transfer Portal

Current Iowa State junior guard Lexi Donarski has entered the transfer portal.

Lexi, a long-time Iowa State commit, played in all 32 games in the 2022-2023 season, starting all of them, and averaged just over 12 points per game while adding 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists. A terrific free throw shooter at almost 87% and an elite defender, Lexi will be headed into the portal to find a new home following the Cyclones first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament this year.

Donarski was unanimously voted onto the Big 12 All-Freshman team in 2020-21 while being voted as the Freshman of the Year. She also made first team All-Big 12 in 2021-22 and was the Defensive Player of the Year the same year.

She joins Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, Morgan Kane, and Maggie Vick in the portal this offseason.