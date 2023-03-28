The Mid-Morning Dump: I Need a Hero

Iowa State Athletics

FANTASTIC FRESHMEN With early exits in March Madness and the transfer portal starting to chip away at moral, let’s look towards the fuuuuuuture.

Iowa State Commit Audi Crooks highlights from IBCA All-Star Games! @AudiCrooks pic.twitter.com/c8xS87SGbk — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) March 26, 2023

Iowa State commit Arianna Jackson at the IBCA All-Star Games! @a_jackson2205 pic.twitter.com/U0d9UIHhqf — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) March 26, 2023

THE SAVIOR Otz wasn’t known as a defensive specialist before his time at Iowa State, but Biliew could be the crown jewel for Otzelbasketbergerball

VERSATILE A front court of Omaha, Bobby Jones, Hason Ward and Milan Momcilovic (and possibly a transfer) is formidable. I really like Rob Jones sticking around, this is a front court that needs a veteran presence.

Milan Momcilovic is the 2022-23 MaxPreps Wisconsin High School Basketball Player of the Year



✍️: https://t.co/eUdM5CuWHb pic.twitter.com/IeVmAQ3K4q — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) March 22, 2023 Around the Country

BASEBALL IS STARTING? I mean sure, I guess. Here’s a look at all 30 teams’ playoff chances.

BASKETBALL IS ENDING? I love March Madness, but I’m not exactly pumped about a FAU v. San Diego State final four game. What if Alabama, K State, Houston and UCONN just played for a Final Four and I can watch that instead?

THINGS YOU HATE TO SEE Not this. Kyrie ruining Luka’s season, all while being as far away from the Brooklyn Nets as possible, is basically my best case scenario.

THE RUCKER I really might make the trip for this. Rucker Park is the Holy Grail of basketball in the Mecca of it all. Definitely a bucket list spot, and possibly seeing Iowa State there, that’s awesome.

The Big 12 is partnering with Rucker Park for youth clinics led by its coaches this summer and is aiming to play exhibition games at the legendary court in 2024, source tells @TheAthletic.



Story on Brett Yormark looking to plant a Big 12 flag in NYC: https://t.co/O4ZdkrBou7 — Max Olson (@max_olson) March 23, 2023

THE TRUTH Markquis Nowell was hands down the best part of this tournament. An incredible second weekend, we deserve to see that man in the Final 4.