The Mid-Morning Dump: I Hate It Here

Iowa State Athletics

NOT IDEAL Denae Fritz joins the list of Twister Sisters to leave. Another starter gone.

BREAKING: Iowa State G Denae Fritz has entered the transfer portal. #Cyclones @KCCINews @scottreister — Nigel Dyson (@nigeldyson5) March 28, 2023

THATS MY POINT GUARD Em is a ride or die. Cyclone Nation loves ya back.

Ride or die through it all. Love you Cyclone Nation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JYh79SQCrj — Emily Ryan (@ryan_emily11) March 28, 2023

MACDONS The McDonald’s All-American games were last night and featured some Cyclones.

Iowa State was fortunate to have two future Cyclones participate in both the Girls and Boys McDonald’s All-American games tonight in Addy Brown and Omaha Billiew.



Girls Game: Brown finished with 5pts, 4rebs, 1ast, 1stl off 40%TS in a win, 110-102



Boys Game: Billiew finished… — Nigel Dyson (@nigeldyson5) March 29, 2023

NEW 8 Greg looks good in his new number.

GOAT TALK Messi breaks 100 career international goals... then gets a hat trick in less than 40 minutes.

Messi joins Ronaldo and Ali Daei as the only men to ever score 100 international goals pic.twitter.com/xe3y76Wbvb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 29, 2023

MORE RODGERS NEWS Still no official trade.

BROOKLYN Ben Simmons is done for the year.

The Nets are shutting down Ben Simmons for the rest of the season, head coach Jacque Vaughn announced. pic.twitter.com/AWkeZrdK75 — ESPN (@espn) March 28, 2023

NATIONS LEAGUE A little rivalry game has been announced for the Nations League semi-final.