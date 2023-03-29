 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: I Hate It Here

this transfer situation kinda blows

By RyanHarrison
Iowa State Athletics

NOT IDEAL Denae Fritz joins the list of Twister Sisters to leave. Another starter gone.

THATS MY POINT GUARD Em is a ride or die. Cyclone Nation loves ya back.

MACDONS The McDonald’s All-American games were last night and featured some Cyclones.

NEW 8 Greg looks good in his new number.

Around the Country

GOAT TALK Messi breaks 100 career international goals... then gets a hat trick in less than 40 minutes.

MORE RODGERS NEWS Still no official trade.

BROOKLYN Ben Simmons is done for the year.

NATIONS LEAGUE A little rivalry game has been announced for the Nations League semi-final.

