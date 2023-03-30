The Mid-Morning Dump: Twitter Drama

Iowa State Athletics

YESSIR Ashley was already considered the goat, but this certifies it.

Iowa State Family ❤️ https://t.co/Ilodi08Lhu — Ashley Joens (@ashley_joens24) March 29, 2023

LEAVE NO DOUBT Softball has 3 games in 3 days and I want a sweep!

...⌛️



More Big 12 action coming this week⤵️

- Friday at Texas Tech // 6 p.m.

- Saturday at Texas Tech // 1 p.m.

- Sunday at Texas Tech // Noon



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/SzWTjdzYia — Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) March 29, 2023

MAKIN HISTORY Thai Thompson and Sydney Willits doing what they do best.

Big 12 Athletes of the Week.



Thai Thompson and Sydney Willits are your @Big12Conference Athletes of the Week as Iowa State sweeps the awards for the first time in program history.



https://t.co/xHrv1nuaE0 // #CycloneSZN pic.twitter.com/Kd3OcMKlDG — Iowa State Track & XC (@CycloneTrackXC) March 29, 2023

OHHHH?? We get some more insight into the transfer situation in Ames.

Iowa State G Denae Fritz admits reason to her and other players leaving the program was she “didn’t enjoy the style of play”



Fritz is looking for a team that plays at a faster pace offensively. #Cyclones



per @TommyBirch @KCCINews @scottreister — Nigel Dyson (@nigeldyson5) March 29, 2023

Around the Country

LAVAR IS BACK IN THE NEWS LaVar Ball is trying everything to keep Bronny out of Ames.

LaVar Ball advises Bronny James to pursue a career in Australia rather than attend college



"If you want to play basketball and you really that dude, why am I sitting in class trying to pass a chemistry test? I don’t wanna play no chemistry. I don't wanna practice no Spanish."… pic.twitter.com/sVbpnIIBz6 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 29, 2023

LOVE TO SEE IT Rumors are spreading that Jordan Love is soon to be better than Rodgers.

Aaron Jones posting videos of him working out with Jordan Love pic.twitter.com/3OExiDA0TL — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 29, 2023

WONDER WHERE TO? A key piece during K-State’s Elite 8 run announces he’s transferring.

Kansas State forward Ismael Massoud announced he will be entering the transfer portal.



Massoud has spent the last two seasons at Kansas State after beginning his career at Wake Forest. Hit some HUGE shots in the NCAA Tournament.



Averaged 5.4PPG this season. Shot 42% from 3. pic.twitter.com/0oUoVUJSKU — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) March 29, 2023

BASEBALL IS BACK MLB Opening Day is tomorrow, and everyone thinks their team is good....for now.