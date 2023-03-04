Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Texas Tech pt. 2

Last Time Out

Iowa State’s comeback bid fell short against Kansas, 98-93. The Cyclones had a 16-game winning streak against the Jayhawks coming in.

Ashley Joens had a casual 33-point-14-rebound game to lead the way, as Denae Fritz wasn’t too far behind with a career-high 26 points.

About Texas Tech

The Red Raiders sit at 18-12 overall, with a 6-12 mark in Big 12 play. They are currently projected to miss the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN’s Charlie Creme.

Texas Tech doesn’t do anything spectacular on the offensive end, but they do everything about as well as a non-tournament team could. Top-100 in most shooting stats and their pace and points per possession are very solid.

Their defense, however, ranks well outside of the top 200 in the country. They have struggled to defend all year, giving up 67 points per game.

Opponent Player to Watch

Bre’Amber Scott has led the Red Raiders this year, as she is the only player averaging double-digits. The Mississippi State transfer is scoring an even 17 points per game, while snagging 6.2 boards per game. The last time these teams matched up, Scott dropped 18 and 5 in the Cyclones’ victory in Lubbock.

What Will Happen

You think Iowa State is gonna lose on senior day? Like hell. “Red raiders, gold raiders, green raiders, who gives a shit. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 84

Texas Tech University - 66

Pick Three

Emily Ryan gets a triple-double Morgan Kane hits two threes. Ashley Joens scores 30.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 23 Iowa State (18-9, 10-7 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech (18-12, 6-11 Big 12)

Where: Hilton Coliseum – Ames, Iowa

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 – 3 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Noah Wolf, Molly Parrott

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Chris Williams, Jamie Steyer-Johnson

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

The Series: Iowa State leads 28-15