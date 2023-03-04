As We All Expected, Iowa State Wins 73-58

Sports are weird. A couple of days ago, I was ready to leave Iowa State in the rear view and focus on my favorite month of the year without the pain of an internally combusting Cyclone team down the stretch. In my defense, I’m also an idiot.

Iowa State’s defense was hardnosed from the jump. Neither team scored for the first three minutes, and Iowa State stay locked in the whole game. This might be the most impressive Big 12 win in the Otzelberger era. Iowa State was dealing with all of the distractions, all of the drama, AND THEN, walking into Waco, to play the 7th best team in the country.

I want to highlight a few players, first off, Demarion Watson. Otz was adamant about guys just staying who they are. The worst thing Watson could’ve done today, was to try to be Caleb Grill. Instead, he had some great cuts, played great defense on a bonafide NBA player, and had some incredible extra passes to free up easy layups for the front court.

If Tre King could average 13 points and 7 rebounds the rest of the season, I’ll be ecstatic. King had a lot of big boards and played with great intensity. Jaren Holmes and Gabe Kalscheur also finished with double digits. Something to keep in mind, Iowa State is undefeated in games where Conrad Hawley plays. Just food for thought.

I can’t overstate how big of a win this is for Iowa State. The locker room can rally around this win and keep that underdog mentality with them going into Kansas City. Also, to all of the college basketball heads giving hot takes about how Iowa State could drop to an 11 seed, lol. Iowa State is a high 6 or a low 5, and if I’m being honest, I’d rather be a 6. Let me play the worse P6 bubble team instead of the best mid-major 12 seed.

This is March, what a gutty win for this team. Right when I’m ready to give up, they pull me back in. Iowa State’s next game is TBD depending on the TCU outcome, but it’ll be on a Thursday, and that’s what matters. Hilton South, let’s get weird.