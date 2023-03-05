 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Big 12 Announces Men’s Basketball Awards

Some Cyclones were recognized

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Oklahoma at Iowa State Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Four Iowa State Cyclones were named to All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Teams Sunday by the coaches.

Gabe Kalscheur earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors and was also named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. Jaren Holmes was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention as well as a spot on the All-Big 12 All-Newcomer Team. Tamin Lipsey found his way on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. Osun Osunniyi also earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...