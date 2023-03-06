The 2023 Wide Right & Natty Lite Guide to the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City

BIG 12 MEN’S & WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

T-Mobile Center & Municipal Auditorium - Downtown Kansas City

#HiltonSouth2023

Welcome Back Cyclone Nation! We are so excited to welcome you back to Kansas City and the home of #HiltonSouth. With both the Men and Women’s team having strong seasons, we can’t wait to see what journey awaits them here in Kansas City & in the NCAA Tournament. Please check out all our event details for this year’s Big 12 Tournament, including some new offerings.

We can’t wait to see Kansas City decked out in Cardinal & Gold! On behalf of the entire Iowa State Alumni of Kansas City Board, welcome back to #HiltonSouth and Go Cyclones!

Loyal. Forever. True. #HiltonSouth2023 #CyclonesEverywhere

Bryan A. Schmidt

President, Iowa State Alumni Association of Kansas City

www.kccyclones.org

kansascityclones@gmail.com

BIG 12 TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

#HiltonSouth takes over Westport

Wednesday, March 8th – 4:30 PM CST – 5:30 PM CST

New to the Big 12 Tournament this year is a special event that you will not want to miss. This Wednesday, #HiltonSouth takes over the district of Westport. A special appearance and performance by the Iowa State Alumni Pep Band will occur down Pennsylvania Avenue culminating in our tournament kickoff at Kelly’s Westport Inn. Swing by the following establishments starting at 4:30 PM on Wednesday night and join in the celebration of #CycloneNation!

Participating Restaurants:

Westport Ale House

Atomic Cowboy

Beer Kitchen

Broadway Café

Char Bar

Kelly’s Westport Inn

Annual Tournament Kickoff – Happy Hour @ Kelly’s Westport Inn

Wednesday, March 8th – 5:30 PM CST

Returning for our annual tournament kickoff, Kelly’s Westport Inn will host the festivities on Wednesday night. Whether you are here for the Men’s or Women’s tournament, make sure to swing by Kelly’s on Wednesday for a special evening. Musical performance by FAC Legend, Brian Congdon, headline the evening with special guest appearances at the mic throughout the night. Happy hour specials began at 5:30 PM CST, so skip out on work a few minutes early and join the biggest party for Cyclone Nation!

Additionally, we are proud to announce that the Iowa State University Book Store will be on-site at Kelly’s during our kickoff event. Iowa State Merchandise will be available for purchase from 4:30 to 11:00 PM CST on Wednesday. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to buy Iowa State Apparel on Wednesday night!

P.S. Don’t forget to ask about the ISU Mug Deal, exclusive for all Iowa State Fans who visit Kelly’s Westport Inn.

Exclusive Iowa State Roasterie Tour & Tasting

Thursday, March 9th – 7:30 AM – 10:30 AM CST

New to our Big 12 Tournament offerings this year is an exclusive tour and tasting offered by the Roasterie. Founded by ISU Alumni, Danny O’Neill, don’t miss out on this opportunity to sample the officially licensed Iowa State Rise Blend – free of charge. This Open House will include mini tours of the production facility, access to the café for food and expresso drinks and an opportunity to purchase the Iowa State Rise Blend on sale – buy one get one 50% off. These deals are available throughout tournament weekend, so you won’t want to miss out on this opportunity!

Pre-Game Pep Rally’s for Men’s & Women’s Tournament Games

Subject to Team Advancement and Schedule

Before every Big 12 Tournament game, stay tuned into Iowa State Athletics as they host pre-game pep rallies for both the Men’s & Women’s team in the Power & Light District. Final pep rally details and schedule are still to be finalized, so make sure to follow all Cyclone Athletic Social Media Accounts for the latest and greatest news!

Up/Down – Kansas City – Happy Hour

Friday, March 11th – 12:00 PM CST

We are excited to announce the return of our Friday Afternoon Happy Hour at Up/Down. Come on out early on Friday Afternoon and enjoy a throwback to your early days of 1980’s arcade games!

There will be beer specials available for anyone wearing Cardinal & Gold, so come start your Big 12 Tournament weekend in the Crossroads!

BIG 12 TOURNAMENT CYCLONE CENTERS

We are always looking to provide new and exciting opportunities for our alumni to try while visiting Kansas City, and we are so excited to list all these amazing establishments that have been supportive of our local alumni base throughout the years. Please check them out during your stay and don’t forget to wear your Cardinal & Gold!

Howl at The Moon – Kansas City Power & Light District

We are excited to announce our continued partnership with our friends at Howl at the Moon for this Big 12 Tournament. For those that have never been to Howl at The Moon, this dueling piano bar offers a variety of amazing music, high energy performances and a fantastic drink selection. Check out these special deals for all Cyclone fans during tournament weekend!

Special Deal Alert for Cyclone Nation

Free admission with wristband all day and night. Just check in under “ISU Alumni” at the front door to get your wristband.

Complimentary BBQ Buffet (while supplies last starting at Noon)

BBQ Sandwiches, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Assorted Chips & Dips and Vegetable Display

Drink Specials from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM – Thursday, Friday & Saturday

$5 Busch Light 16oz

$5 Tito’s Vodka

$5 Hilton South Cyclone – Hurricane Style Cocktail

$5 House Margaritas

Live Entertainment will take the stage starting at 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM to close. Audio from ongoing games will be provided when live music is not occurring.

Reserved tables for #CycloneNation will be available upstairs throughout tournament weekend for all Cyclone fans to stop in and watch the games.

The Quaff Bar & Grill – 1010 Broadway Boulevard

Returning as our primary downtown gamewatch location – The Quaff Bar & Grill has become an instant hit with local Kansas City Alumni. This amazing ownership team has opened its door to Cyclone Nation and fully embraced #HiltonSouth. Not only does the bar have some great deals for our alumni, but it can fit hundreds. If you are looking for a fun spot to chill in between games or celebrate with your fellow alumni, swing by The Quaff and enjoy an amazing gameday atmosphere.

Special Deal Alert for Cyclone Nation

Wednesday Night

14 oz. hand cut NY Strip + 2 side dishes for $14.99

Wednesday Night through Saturday Night

$3.00 Busch Light, Miller Light & Coors Light Cans for Cyclone Fans

Taps On Main – 1715 Main Street

Just a short walk south of the Power & Light District, Taps On Main has become one of our favorite Cyclone homes throughout the past few seasons. With their Self-Pour Beer Tap Wall and an amazing menu (especially the Wings!), this should definitely be a stop while you are in Kansas City. Check with your server / bartender for any Big 12 Specials on Tap!

Chicken N’ Pickle – North Kansas City & Overland Park

A unique, indoor / outdoor entertainment complex whose mission is to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community for all ages, Chicken N Pickle have opened their doors to #HiltonSouth. We encourage all Cyclones to visit both the Northland and Overland Park locations during their visit to Kansas City this Big 12 Tournament.

Up/Down Kansas City – 101 Southwest Boulevard

A 21+ Arcade Bar featuring more than 50 arcades games from the ‘80s and ‘90s, pinball machines, four classic skeeball alleys, Nintendo 64 console gaming, life-size Jenga and Connect Four…. what more could a Cyclone Fan ask for?! Make sure to stop by this Cyclone staple in the Crossroads District.

OTHER THINGS TO DO WHILE IN KANSAS CITY

BIG 12 TOURNAMENT VIRTUAL 5K (COLOR IT CARDINAL & GOLD)

Running in the Big 12 Tournament 5K, dress up in your best Cardinal and Gold and let all of Kansas City know that this is #HiltonSouth2023

ST. PATRICK DAY IN PERSON & VIRTUAL 5K (COLOR IT CARDINAL & GOLD)

Sign up and run in the KC Track Clubs Annual Westport St. Patty’s Day Run, then join the Cyclone Crowd for a few drinks at Kelly’s Westport Inn afterwards. Dress up in your Cardinal and Gold!

2023 SNAKE SATURDAY PARADE – NKC

Yes, the March Snake Saturday Festivities are back! The Parade and Festival will occur on March 11, 2023, starting at it’s normal time of 11:00 AM. Floats, the carnival, the festival area will culminate on Snake Saturday into a day of Lucky to Be IN North Kansas City! Don’t miss out on this great event and hopefully this leads into a Championship Night featuring the Cyclones!

BOULEVARD BREWING TOURS

Whether it’s your first time or lived in Kansas City for a while, nothing beats stopping by our Hometown Brewery for a little taste of Kansas City! Brewery Tours and Much More!

J. RIEGER & CO DISTILLERY TOURS

Book an experience at the J. Rieger & Company Distillery. Located just 2 miles east of the River Market, you can sign up for a tour of their recently built facility and enjoy some craft cocktails at the Monogram Lounge, The Hey! Hey! Club or Electric Park Garden Bar.

TOM’S TOWN DISTILLING COMPANY

Named after the country’s most corrupt political boss, Tom Pendergast, Tom’s Town Distilling Company has become a staple of downtown Kansas City. Swing by throughout the entire tournament to partake in their handmade premium cocktails and learn more about how Tom Pendergast helped make Kansas City know as the “Paris of the Plains.” #ThePeopleAreThristy

BREWER’S ALLEY – CROSSROADS

With six breweries now operating within a half-mile radius in Kansas City’s East Crossroads District, its easy to understand how the area gained the nickname Brewer’s Alley. Only a few blocks away from the T-Mobile Center, swing by this craft beer enthusiast paradise and sip away the time between Cyclone Tournament Games. Parking is located close by and if you get hungry, swing by a Kansas City Classic – Grinder’s – for all your late night snacking needs.

KC BIER COMPANY

It might be a little bit of a drive from the T-Mobile Center, but you should grab a flight or beer or two from another hometown brewery that has served as a gamewatch location for our local club in the past. Prost!

THE OTHER PLACE - DOWNTOWN OVERLAND PARK

Need we say more! An old ISU tradition continues in Kansas City, as The Other Place calls Downtown Overland Park home. Swing on by and enjoy the smells and taste of your favorite neighborhood bar!