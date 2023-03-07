Litecast: Big 12 Tournament Preview featuring John Walters

The Litecast welcomes on the voice of the Cyclones himself, John Walters, to recap everything that happened in Waco on Saturday, the team’s shift in mindset, and TJ Otzelberger’s coaching adjustments. Then, we get into some big picture stuff with the Big 12 and where this 10 year stretch ranks for historically great hoops. Of course we also have a long winded preview of the Big 12 tournament this week, including the rematch with Baylor, Iowa State’s draw, momentum vs rest, and why Kansas City is the perfect location for a conference tournament. We think you’re really going to like this one.