The Mid-Morning Dump: This is March

Iowa State Athletics

PLAYER OF THE YEAR Ashley Joens is an all-timer, and she has the hardware to prove it.

Ashley Joens is the 2022-23 #Big12WBB Player of the Year!



March 6, 2023

GO BE GREAT Daniyal Robinson and the Flying Dutchmen are doing the damn thing. An All-Scandinavian battle in the Horizon final, the Vikings take on Northern Kentucky Norse. (Side note, Cleveland State has some sick uniforms).

Not even a year after taking the job, former Iowa State assistant Daniyal Robinson has Cleveland St. in the Horizon League Championship tonight at 6:00. Our guy Tristan Enaruna is top-10 in the conference in points, rebounds and blocks. March 7, 2023

LIT LIKE FRITZ What a pleasant surprise Denae Fritz has been, a testament to Bill Fennelly and his ability to get the best out of his players.

THE DIAPER DANDY Tamin Lipsey could be an all-timer for me. I was able to watch Lipsey play for Ames High, and now to see him flourish for his hometown team is awesome. The first of many conference awards for Mr. Ames.





-Unanimous Selection

-4.6 Assists Per Game (5th in Big 12)

-2.1 Steals Per Game (2nd in Big 12)

-7.3 Points Per Game

-Unanimous Selection
-4.6 Assists Per Game (5th in Big 12)
-2.1 Steals Per Game (2nd in Big 12)
-7.3 Points Per Game
-3.6 Rebounds Per Game
March 5, 2023
Around the Country

EVERYBODY IS AN OWL Amir Abdul-Rahim is the TJ Otzelberger of the ASUN, taking a one win team to the tourney 4 years later and being the 1 seed in that conference. If Abudl-Rahim sounds familiar, Amir is Shareef’s brother, the former third pick in the 1996 NBA draft.

DANCING DINS Furman is in the big dance for the first time since 1980. They get their revenge on the Mocs in the championship game after losing to them last year in the final.

CHAMPIONSHIP TUESDAY There’s more conference tournament championships today than any other day besides Saturday. The Colonial, Horizon, NEC (FDU is in by default), Summit and WCC are all tonight. Charelston and Oral Roberts could be dangerous, and a top 10-night cap in Vegas for the WCC.

BRACKETOLOGY Joey Bracket’s has us in a brutal draw. Oral Roberts is the best 12 seed not named Drake, and UCONN has the analytics of a two seed. I hope he’s wrong.

YIKES Ja Morant could land in some serious trouble after likely telling on himself that he brought a gun on the team plane. Think before you post, kids.

TALKIN’ HOCKEY Connor McDavid, boy wonder, is living up to every expectation. The season is far from over and he has a personal record for 124 points.

THE A-10 Brunchball anyone? A standalone game at 10:30 am, color me intrigued.