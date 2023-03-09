The Mid-Morning Dump: March Madness Is Fun

SEE YA BRIGHT N EARLY Iowa State begins the quarterfinals round at 11:30 am against Baylor
Waiting on you, Cyclone Nation! #Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/bd2oMmS4Le— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 8, 2023
HITTIN THE ROAD Our women’s team making their way to KC!
Headed your way, #HiltonSouth!— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) March 8, 2023
BRACKETS ARE OUT The matchups are set, including David Carr receiving a number one seed.
— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) March 9, 2023
Find out where the Cyclones landed and check out their first-round matchups ➡ https://t.co/ltWuSJXAD0
GOLFING SEASON The men’s team tied for 8th in the Colleton River Collegiate.
Iowa State finished in a three-way tie for eighth with Indiana and No. 28 Ohio State after the final round of the Colleton River Collegiate.— Iowa State Men’s Golf (@CycloneMGOLF) March 7, 2023
https://t.co/3shu37zam8#Cyclones
THIS IS MARCH DePaul upsets Seton Hall with the block of the year!
DePaul survives & STUNS Seton Hall after this WILD finish pic.twitter.com/rPSQjJELI0— College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 9, 2023
NAH NAH NAH NAH HEY HEY HEY GOODBYE Jim Boeheim's coaching career ends on a wild shot.
GAMETIME, D-WILL ️@Daivienwill22 #GoDeacs | #ACCMBB pic.twitter.com/7n4z6A5yvl— Wake Forest Men's Basketball (@WakeMBB) March 8, 2023
SERIOUS TONE Well...um...it was pretty fun to throw Kemp lobs to on 2k. That’s all I got.
According to the Pierce (Wash.) Corrections Inmate listings, six-time NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp -- a legendary member of the Seattle Sonics -- has been booked in an alleged drive-by shooting. https://t.co/gix0Ht9E9F— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 9, 2023
WHO GOT NEXT Texas Tech will have a third head coach in four years.
Texas Tech has parted ways with Mark Adams, sources told @Stadium.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 9, 2023
Adams has been suspended after a conversation in which he used inappropriate language with one of his players.
