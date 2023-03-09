 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: March Madness Is Fun

This basketball thing is pretty cool.

By Thomas_Turner
/ new

Iowa State Athletics

SEE YA BRIGHT N EARLY Iowa State begins the quarterfinals round at 11:30 am against Baylor

HITTIN THE ROAD Our women’s team making their way to KC!

BRACKETS ARE OUT The matchups are set, including David Carr receiving a number one seed.

GOLFING SEASON The men’s team tied for 8th in the Colleton River Collegiate.

Around the Country

THIS IS MARCH DePaul upsets Seton Hall with the block of the year!

NAH NAH NAH NAH HEY HEY HEY GOODBYE Jim Boeheim's coaching career ends on a wild shot.

SERIOUS TONE Well...um...it was pretty fun to throw Kemp lobs to on 2k. That’s all I got.

WHO GOT NEXT Texas Tech will have a third head coach in four years.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...