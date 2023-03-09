Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Baylor Part III

Iowa State and Baylor are set to square off in the Big 12 Tournament. Their second meeting in under a week. Hilton South will be full of boozy Cyclones so let’s get this party started.

Last Time Out

Iowa State threw out everyone on the floor and created mass chaos in an upset win over Baylor in Waco. The Cyclones were able to keep the talented backcourt of Baylor in check for the second time this season. The Bears only shot 35% from the floor and were not able to get anything at the rim and continually had to settle for jump shots due to the stifling defense by Iowa State. Jaren Holmes led the way for Iowa State with 16 points in the 73-58 victory.

Opponent Player To Watch

It has to be Adam Flagler. On Saturday the Baylor guard did score 20 points but he was primarily held in check for the entire first half. Iowa State pretty much seized control of the game at that point minus the mini run that Baylor had to start the second half. If Flagler gets on a roll early on in the game it may be bad news. The recipe is going to have to be similar to the on on Saturday.

Pick Three

1- Tamin Linsey hits a three

2- Tre King scores 15 points

3- Eli King hits two threes

What Will Happen

Iowa State is playing with nothing to lose at this point and Baylor is coming in after getting embarrassed on their home court. This will not be a carbon copy of that last two matchups, Scott Drew will have some adjustments and Iowa State will have to counter. The good news Iowa State can pressure the Baylor guards and it’s something they haven’t shown the ability to handle overly well. I think Iowa State has the advantage in this game because of that. Right now give me Iowa State in a close one but it all depends on the adjustments made by Scott Drew. After all he is a really good coach.

Iowa State - 72

Baylor - 70