Iowa State Eliminates Baylor 78-72

Iowa State is moving on to the Big 12 Semifinals tomorrow night after taking down Baylor 78-72. Gabe Kalscheur led the way for Iowa State with 24 points on 6-11 shooting from beyond the arc.

Another unsung hero for Iowa State in this one is the freshman Tamin Lipsey. Play after play Lipsey was going after rebounds, loose balls, and keeping the offense on task. Lipsey finished the game with 13 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals. Just a bonkers stat line in a big environment for a freshman.

Every Cyclone touched the floor once again as rotational chaos came to life once again. Iowa State will now play the winner of Kansas and West Virginia tomorrow night at 6pm central. Get the beer flowing in Kansas City tonight Cyclone fans.