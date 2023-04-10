Wofford Transfer Guard Jackson Paveletzke Commits To Iowa State

Iowa State set out to find some help on the wing and they got it early on in the portal. Jackson Paveletzke a 6’ 3” guard from Wofford has committed to play at Iowa State.

Paveletzke, who is originally from Kimberly, Wisconsin averaged 15 points per game for Wofford during his freshman season. He shot just under 40% from deep, 49% from the field and he even shoots over 80% from the line. While his shot volume wasn’t terribly high at Wofford one can assume his shot totals will increase and his talents will get better in Ames.

Paveletzke was receiving interest from Gonzaga, Michigan, Arizona and others. Paveletzke was also named SOCON freshman of the year this past season. This is a guard that can handle the ball if needed but he is best at working around screens and getting himself open. Can shoot the three but is also very efficient in the midrange as well. With three years left to play, he will only get better.

Stay tuned to WRNL as we navigate through the transfer portal.