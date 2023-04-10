Stephanie Soares selected 4th overall in WNBA Draft

Stephanie Soares didn’t have to wait long to hear her name called in the 2023 WNBA Draft. The former Cyclone was selected 4th overall by the Washington Mystics but was quickly traded to the Dallas Wings. She’s the highest overall pick taken from Iowa State University.

Stephanie was very dominant for the Cyclones in her limited action prior to her injury suffered just 13 games in. While Iowa State will undoubtedly miss her 14.4 points per game, 9.9 rebounds per game, and 3.0 blocks per game, I’m sure a lot of Cyclone Nation will be tuning into some more Wings games in this upcoming season.

Stephanie will fit great with this roster once she’s fully healthy and ready to be back on the court again as she’ll be joining 3rd overall pick Maddy Siegrist from Villanova AND 5th overall pick Lou Lopez-Senechal from France.

Congratulations Stephanie! Best of luck in Dallas!