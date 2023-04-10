Ashley Joens Selected 19th Overall by Dallas Wings

Another Cyclone taken in the 2023 WNBA draft as Ashley Joens was selected 19th overall by the Dallas Wings!

Ashley is arguably the best to ever do it here in Ames, Iowa as she finished her career with numerous accolades including (but not limited to):

Cheryl Miller Award Winner (best SF in NCAAWBB) x3

WBCA All-American x2

2022-2023 Big 12 Player of the Year

3,000+ career points

Big 12 leader for career starts and career games (started all 158 games)

Ashley joins teammate Stephanie Soares as well as Maddy Siegrist, Lou Lopez-Senechal, and Abby Meyers on the Wings and will look to make an impact early on with her new team.

Congrats on the new home, Ashley! Can’t wait to see what your future holds! Cyclone Nation will for sure be tuning into some more Wings games now!